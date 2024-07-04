Hemant Soren Sworn in as Jharkhand's 13th Chief Minister

The executive president of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Hemant Soren has been sworn in as the 13th Chief Minister of Jharkhand. The oath of office and secrecy was administered by Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan on Thursday.
Soren's return to office follows his release on bail on June 28 from a five-month imprisonment in connection with a land scam case. His appointment came swiftly after former Chief Minister Champai Soren resigned from the post, setting the stage for Hemant Soren's reinstatement.
Champai Soren had assumed office as the 12th Chief Minister on February 2, but stepped down after a brief tenure, clearing the path for Hemant Soren's reappointment.
Hemant Soren had previously served as the 11th Chief Minister of Jharkhand, taking oath on December 29. His re-appointment marks a significant moment termed 'Sankalp Diwas' to signify the beginning of a new era for Jharkhand.
In the 2019 Assembly elections, JMM, in alliance with Congress and RJD, secured a comfortable majority with 47 seats in the 81-member house. JMM won 30 seats, while Congress and RJD secured 16 and one seat respectively in the polls.