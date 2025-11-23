CM Vishnu Deo Sai Pledges ₹5 Lakh Grant, Supports Gond Community Development in Raipur

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai attended the Gond Youth Introduction Conference organized by the Chhattisgarh Gond Samaj Welfare Committee at Gondwana Bhavan, Tikrapara, Raipur. Welcomed with traditional tribal rituals, the Chief Minister began the program by offering prayers to Bhagwan Budhadev.

During the event, CM Sai announced a grant of ₹5 lakh to support the social and cultural activities of the Gond community, reaffirming the state government’s commitment to the holistic development of tribal groups.

Book Release Highlights Gond Heritage

CM Sai unveiled two significant books authored by Shri Vikas Markam, Chairman of the Chhattisgarh Tribal Health Tradition & Medicinal Plant Board:

“Adivasi: From Historical Continuity to Present Challenges”

“Respecting Heritage: A Question on Global Perspective”

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister highlighted the rich and glorious history of the Gond community, noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shown sensitivity toward the aspirations of tribal societies. He remarked that having a tribal representative in the highest office symbolizes the respect and recognition of tribal contributions at the national level.

He also highlighted key government initiatives such as PM Janman, PM Dharati Aaba Gram Utkarsh Yojana, and various schemes targeting Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs), which are driving the socio-economic development of tribal communities in the state.

CM Sai encouraged attendees to visit the Tribal Museum in Naya Raipur, which showcases the bravery, culture, and heritage of tribal heroes, and emphasized the importance of celebrating Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas on the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda as a way to honor tribal legacy.

Youth Engagement and Cultural Preservation

The Chief Minister stressed that youth introduction conferences play a crucial role in helping young members of the community connect with each other, preserve cultural roots, and strengthen social bonds. He congratulated the organizers for successfully hosting the event.

Insights on Gond History

Shri Vikas Markam addressed the audience, discussing the rich traditions and historical contributions of Gond rulers in governance, administration, and social structure. He noted that the “double-engine government” ensures that benefits of tribal-focused schemes reach grassroots levels effectively.

Dignitaries Present

The event was attended by Shri Jaggu Singh, President of the Chhattisgarh Gond Samaj Welfare Committee, Vice President Shri Kishore Dhruv, Shri Sewaram Dhruv, Shri Hari Singh Thakur, and several other community members.

The program highlighted the government’s focus on tribal welfare, youth engagement, and the preservation of Gond cultural heritage in Chhattisgarh.

