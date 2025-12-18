Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai receives Invitation to State-Level Open Fitness Run

A delegation led by MLA Shri Motilal Sahu paid a courtesy visit to Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai at his office in Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly premise today. On the occasion, the delegation extended an invitation to the Chief Minister to attend the State-Level Open Fitness Run scheduled to be held at village Khartora in Balodabazar district. The delegation also presented him a symbolic T-shirt of the event.

Chief Minister Shri Sai graciously accepted the invitation and conveyed his best wishes for the success of the programme. He remarked that such initiatives serve as a powerful medium to promote health awareness in society while also providing positive direction and motivation to the youth.

The delegation informed the Chief Minister that personnel from the Indian Army, Police, and Border Security Force would be felicitated during the event. Appreciating this initiative, Chief Minister Shri Sai said that honouring soldiers who remain steadfastly dedicated to the nation’s security is a matter of pride and inspiration for the entire society.

He further noted that programmes which bring together values such as fitness, discipline, and patriotism on a single platform play a vital role in building a healthy, strong, and socially conscious society.