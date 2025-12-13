CM Vishnu Deo Sai Lays Foundation Stone of Government Medical College in Kabirdham

Kabirdham district is set to witness a major transformation in healthcare infrastructure as Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Thursday laid the foundation stone of the new Government Medical College, marking what officials called a historic milestone for the region.

The ceremony was attended by Assembly Speaker Dr. Raman Singh, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, Members of Parliament, local representatives, senior officials, and a large gathering of citizens.

The 40-acre medical college in Ghotia village will be developed with an approved budget of over ₹306 crore, featuring state-of-the-art facilities and 50 MBBS seats initially. The project aims to bring advanced healthcare services closer to residents, reducing dependence on distant cities and ensuring greater access to specialist doctors and super-specialty treatment.

“Today is a historic day for Kabirdham,” Chief Minister Sai said, congratulating the people and highlighting the district’s healthcare progress over the past two years. He noted that CT scan services, critical care units, and expanded hospital capacities have already strengthened local health facilities. “With this medical college, the long-standing demand of the region is finally fulfilled,” he said. Sai also announced the construction of the Shri Panchmukhi Budha Mahadev Riverfront in Kawardha and a college in Raveli.

The Chief Minister highlighted other development initiatives under the current government, including support for farmers through paddy procurement at ₹3,100 per quintal and increased tendu leaf rates. He also emphasized tribal welfare schemes, citing the PM Janman Yojana for Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups and ₹146 crore approved under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme for Bhoramdev’s development.

Assembly Speaker Dr. Raman Singh described the foundation stone laying as a “once-in-a-lifetime historic moment” for the district and praised the government’s focus on farmers’ welfare, including financial support to women under the Mahtari Vandan Yojana.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma said the medical college would open new dimensions in healthcare for Kabirdham. He shared that the district hospital’s capacity has been expanded from 100 to 220 beds, including 50 critical care beds.

He noted that 814 CT scans have already been conducted since the facility’s introduction and sonography machines have been installed in Pipariya and Bodla. He also outlined ongoing infrastructure projects, including irrigation, road construction, and electricity expansion across the district.

Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal emphasized that the medical college will be a boon for this tribal-dominated and forested region, continuing Chhattisgarh’s journey of healthcare development that began with the establishment of 10 medical colleges under former Chief Minister Dr. Raman Singh.

In a separate initiative during the ceremony, Chief Minister Sai distributed cheques worth ₹7.78 crore to Self-Help Groups in Kabirdham, under the Lakhpati Didi Yojana, supporting women’s economic empowerment. Of the total, ₹7.63 crore went to 1,454 Self-Help Groups, and ₹14.55 lakh was given to 97 groups.

With the establishment of the medical college and ongoing infrastructure projects, Kabirdham district is poised for significant socio-economic and healthcare advancement, marking a new chapter in its development story.