List Of Chief Ministers Of Uttar Pradesh And Their Tenure

Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister is the most senior member of the state's legislative assembly, or Vidhan Sabha. Yogi Adityanath, a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party, is the current Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. He was initially elected to the position in 2017 and re-elected in 2022.\

The ruling party must have a simple majority of seats in order to select a candidate for prime minister. There are now 403 available Vidhan Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, with 202 being the threshold needed to form a government.