Chief of Army Staff Proceeds on Two-Day Visit to Bangladesh

The first trophy, this year is being awarded to Officer Cadet Everton of Tanzania. This trophy is in reciprocation to ‘Bangladesh Trophy and Medal’ instituted at the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun in December 2021 for Best Foreign Cadet of Passing Out Course. Notably, the Army Chief will be reviewing the POP at IMA, Dehradun on June 10, 2023 and present the Bangladesh Medal & Trophy.