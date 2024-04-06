Child Trafficking Ring Busted in Delhi; Newborns Sold for Rs 6 Lakh

In a significant crackdown on child trafficking, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted raids across Delhi and Haryana, leading to the rescue of three newborn babies.
The operation, spanning seven locations including areas in Rohini and Keshavpuram, resulted in the arrest of seven individuals, including women and a hospital staffer, suspected of involvement in the illicit trade.
According to CBI sources, the rescued infants were allegedly being bought and sold as commodities in a well-organized black market scheme. The agency's investigation revealed a disturbing network wherein newborns were purchased from parents and surrogate mothers and subsequently sold to childless couples across India. The accused purportedly facilitated these transactions through social media platforms, luring desperate couples with promises of adoption.
The scale of the operation is chilling, with approximately 10 children reportedly sold within the past month alone, fetching prices ranging from ₹4 to 6 lakh. The accused, allegedly involved in fabricating adoption-related documents, also stands accused of defrauding numerous childless couples.
During the raids, the CBI seized incriminating evidence, including a substantial amount of cash totaling Rs 5.5 lakh, along with documents crucial to the investigation. The agency's efforts have extended beyond Delhi-NCR, with ongoing scrutiny of major hospitals across multiple states.
This latest development underscores the urgent need for concerted efforts to combat the scourge of child trafficking, a crime that preys on society's most vulnerable. As the investigation continues, the CBI remains committed to bringing all perpetrators to justice and ensuring the safety and well-being of innocent children.