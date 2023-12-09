China Made Drone Recovered By BSF In Punjab's Ferozepur

The Border Security Force found a drone made in China near Maboke village in the Ferozepur district of Punjab, as stated in a press release by BSF Punjab Frontier on Saturday.
Based on the official statement, the BSF detected a suspected drone near Maboke Village on December 8, 2023, around 10:10 pm. Following protocol, BSF troops promptly responded by firing at the drone in an attempt to intercept it.
During the morning of December 9, while conducting a search, the BSF troops found a small drone and a hold and release mechanism in a farming field near Rohilla Hazi village.
According to the press release, the drone that was found is a Quadcopter (Model - DJI Mavic 3 Classic, manufactured in China).
This is not the initial occurrence of attempts to use drones to smuggle weapons or drugs into Indian territory from the neighboring border. The state of Punjab, in particular, has been heavily impacted by this issue, as cross-border smugglers frequently use drones to make smuggling attempts.
Earlier in the week, the Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police conducted a collaborative operation and found a drone of Pakistani origin in the Amritsar area.
According to authorities, the drone was found in the agricultural area next to Dhanoe Kalan village in Amritsar.
"On specific intelligence input, @BSF_Punjab and @PunjabPoliceInd (@AmritsarRPolice) launched a joint search operation and recovered a Pakistani #drone (Quadcopter - DJI Mavic 3 Classic-MADE IN CHINA), from a field near Village Dhanoe Kalan, District Amritsar, Punjab," the BSF Punjab Frontier posted on X.