BSF Foils Smuggling Attempt, Seizes Rs 8 Lakh Worth of Contraband in Meghalaya

On December 6, 2023, acting on specific info, troops from the 172 Battalion of BSF Meghalaya successfully intercepted a vehicle near the Lumshnong-Sonapur bordering area. The intercepted vehicle was found to be loaded with a substantial quantity of sugar, intended for smuggling into Bangladesh from the East Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya.
The driver of the seized vehicle was apprehended, as he failed to provide valid documents for the consignment of sugar. Both the apprehended individual and the seized items were handed over to the concern police station for further legal action.
In another operation, on specific info, a BSF party of the 4th Battalion of BSF Meghalaya seized 14 buffaloes, which were concealed in a jungle area near the bordering village Rongtila of West Jaintia Hills, with the intention of smuggling them into Bangladesh.
The seized cattle were handed over to the concern police station for further necessary action. These successful operations underscore the BSF Meghalaya's commitment to curbing illegal activities along the borders and ensuring the safety and security of the region.