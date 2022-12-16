Robbers loot around Rs 1 Cr from Guwahati man’s residence

A cash amount of around Rs 1 crore was robbed in broad daylight from the residence of a person in Assam's Guwahati on Friday.

The victim has been identified as Arfat Ali.

As per reports, Arfat Ali had kept the cash at his home after he sold a piece of land in Guwahati’s Hatigaon.

An FIR has been lodged by Ali at the Paltan Bazaar Police Station in connection to the incident.

Meanwhile, the police have launched massive search operations to nab the culprits.

On the other hand, an amount of Rs 8 lakhs which the thieves had left has also been recovered from Arfat’s house.