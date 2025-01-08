Chinese Manja Turns Festive Joy into Tragedy: HSI/India Raises Alarm

As Makar Sankranti approaches, Humane Society International/India (HSI/India) is calling on citizens to celebrate the festival in a way that is safe for both animals and people. The organization is urging a ban on synthetic or “Chinese manja,” the harmful kite-flying string coated with sharp, crushed glass, known for its dangerous effects on wildlife, humans, and the environment.

Every year, thousands of birds suffer horrific injuries or even death due to entanglement in this hazardous material. According to Jivdaya Charitable Trust, an Ahmedabad-based NGO, nearly 4,000 birds were injured in the city alone in 2024. Mumbai reported more than 1,000 bird injuries in just two days. These sharp strings not only maim and kill animals but also pose a severe risk to human lives. In a tragic incident in Madhya Pradesh, a 7-year-old boy lost his life due to a Chinese manja-related injury.

Despite the National Green Tribunal’s 2017 ban on the use of Chinese manja, its sale and use continue unabated across India. Alokparna Sengupta, Managing Director of HSI/India, expressed deep concern over this disregard for the law, emphasizing that the irresponsible use of Chinese manja is turning a joyous celebration into a death trap for birds, animals, and humans alike. "This violates public safety and animal welfare, underscoring the urgent need for stronger enforcement of existing laws. We implore citizens to choose compassion over cruelty this Makar Sankranti," she stated.

In addition to the suffering of animals and the threat to human safety, synthetic manja also poses an environmental disaster. Non-biodegradable and often discarded in public spaces and water bodies, it lingers in the environment for years, harming wildlife and polluting the ecosystem. Animals frequently become entangled in the discarded strings or mistake them for food, leading to severe injuries or death.

HSI/India is urging citizens to take the following actions to make Makar Sankranti safer and more compassionate:

1. Choose eco-friendly manja: Traditional cotton threads are safe for both humans and animals and do not contribute to environmental harm.

2. Report illegal sales: If you spot vendors selling Chinese manja, immediately report them to local authorities.

3. Contact bird helplines: Keep a list of local bird helplines handy and assist injured birds by reaching out to them promptly.

4. Dispose responsibly: Always dispose of kite strings and other materials properly, without littering public spaces, roads, or water bodies.

Makar Sankranti, celebrated with kite flying across India, traditionally used cotton threads, which are safe and biodegradable. The dangerous glass-coated synthetic manja often gets caught on trees, pillars, and other surfaces, leaving a deadly trail in the air. The metal and glass coating on Chinese manja makes it a conductor of electricity, causing fatalities when it contacts power lines. Under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita 2023, the use of Chinese manja is punishable by a fine of Rs 5,000 or imprisonment for up to one year.

HSI/India's campaign calls for a responsible and compassionate celebration of Makar Sankranti, urging everyone to choose the safety of animals, people, and the environment over a momentary thrill. The festival can still be enjoyed with the use of safe, eco-friendly kite strings, ensuring that this cherished tradition does not come at the cost of lives.