UP Govt To Carry Out World's Largest AI-Headcount For Maha Kumbh

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced plans to conduct the world's largest AI-powered headcount with Prayagraj set to host the Maha Kumbh 2025. The move is aimed at revolutionizing event management through advanced technology with an estimated 40 to 45 crore devotees anticipated to arrive for the Mela.

Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant revealed that the initiative will leverage artificial intelligence (AI) to ensure accurate crowd monitoring and management. "There is an Integrated Command and Control Center (ICCC) in Prayagraj, and viewing centers in Aral and Jhunsi for monitoring devotees. These will serve as operational hubs, relaying live data and generating instant alerts for crowd management," he stated.

Over 744 temporary CCTV cameras have been installed at 200 key points in the fairgrounds, supplemented by 1,107 permanent cameras at 268 locations across the city. Additionally, 720 cameras have been set up at over 100 parking zones to ensure smooth management of the influx of pilgrims.

Commissioner Pant emphasized that AI-powered systems, with a 95 per cent accuracy rate, will provide real-time updates during the bathing hours from 3 am to 7 pm. "Data will be updated every minute, focusing on the ghats to capture the flow of devotees with precision," he said, adding that the system had already been successfully tested during the Magh Mela.

The AI technology incorporates a "turnaround cycle" approach to prevent duplicate counting. "This approach calculates the average time a pilgrim spends at the ghats. AI algorithms will work in tandem with advanced sampling methods like Cochran's formula to estimate crowd sizes during non-peak and peak days, ranging from 20 lakh to 10 crore people," Pant explained.

Tracking Methods

Attribute-Based Search: Advanced cameras will identify individuals based on physical attributes.

RFID Wristbands: Each visitor will receive a wristband embedded with RFID technology to monitor movement, entry, and exit.

Mobile App Tracking: A GPS-enabled mobile app, with user consent, will provide real-time location updates.

"The work on headcount testing using these methods is ongoing," Pant added.

The Maha Kumbh, held every 12 years, will begin on January 13 and conclude on February 26, 2025. The main bathing festivals—known as "Shahi Snan" (royal baths)—are scheduled for January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami).

