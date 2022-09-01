Chinooks Used By IAF Absolutely Fine: Boeing India Chief

The top executive of Boeing India clarified on Thursday that the Chinooks used by Indian Air Force (IAF) are absolutely fine and do not have any problems.

This comes after IAF sought for details following the US Army’s decision to ground its entire fleet of CH-47 Chinook choppers due to a risk of engine fires.

Salil Gupte, President of Boeing India told ANI, “IAF contacted our engineers after incidents were reported in the US and have been informed that there is no impact on the helicopter operated by the Indian forces.”

Wall Street Journal quoted US Army officials mentioning that they were aware of a small number of engine fires in the helicopters, and that the incidents never led to any injuries or deaths.

The IAF had sought details from the US-based defence manufacturer about the reasons behind the grounding of the US Army’s entire fleet of Chinook helicopters.