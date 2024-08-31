Chopper Crashes During Airlift Operation in Kedarnath
A helicopter being airlifted to the Gauchar airstrip for repair by an MI-17 aircraft crashed in Kedarnath on Saturday.
According to reports, the MI-17, tasked with transporting the helicopter, began to lose balance shortly after takeoff due to the helicopter's weight and challenging wind conditions. To avoid a potential disaster, the pilot made an emergency decision to drop the helicopter into an unoccupied area in the valley near Tharu camp.
District Tourism Officer Rahul Chaubey confirmed that the helicopter, which had no passengers or cargo on board, was being moved to Gauchar for maintenance. He noted that the helicopter had previously landed in an emergency situation on May 24 due to technical issues.
A rescue team arrived at the crash site and is currently assessing the situation. No injuries or fatalities have been reported.