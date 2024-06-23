JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna's Case Transferred to CID Amidst Allegations of Sexual Offenses

In a significant development in Karnataka's political landscape, the case against Suraj Revanna, a JD(S) Member of Legislative Council and son of HD Revanna, has been transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for further investigation. Suraj Revanna, the brother of former MP Prajwal Revanna, faces serious allegations including unnatural offenses, under sections 377, 342, 506, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
The controversy erupted when a 27-year-old man accused Suraj Revanna of sexually abusing him at a farmhouse in Ghannikada on June 16. Despite the accusations, Suraj Revanna vehemently denies the charges, claiming the complaint was fabricated to extort a hefty sum of Rs 5 crore from him. He further alleged that the demand was later reduced to Rs 2 crore, prompting him to file a counter-complaint of extortion against the JD(S) worker.
This latest incident is not isolated within the family. Suraj's brother, Prajwal Revanna, has also been embroiled in legal troubles involving allegations of sexual assault. Prajwal, a former Member of Parliament from Hassan, was arrested upon his return from Germany, where he had fled following multiple rape and intimidation cases against him. The accusations against Prajwal have been serious enough to also involve their parents, H D Revanna and Bhavani, who are currently out on bail after being accused of kidnapping a victim of Prajwal's alleged sexual assaults.
Suraj Revanna's arrest has sent shockwaves through the political circles of Karnataka, given his prominent lineage — he is the grandson of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda and the nephew of Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy. The decision to transfer the case to the CID underscores the gravity of the accusations and the complexity of the legal proceedings ahead.
The involvement of high-profile political figures and the sensitive nature of the allegations have brought intense media scrutiny to the case. The public and political commentators alike await the outcome of the CID investigation, which will be crucial in determining the future course of legal action against Suraj Revanna.
Earlier, a special court had ordered the former JD(S) Member of Parliament, Prajwal Revanna, into 14 days of judicial custody as part of a high-profile sex scandal investigation involving more than 300 women.