JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna's Case Transferred to CID Amidst Allegations of Sexual Offenses

This latest incident is not isolated within the family. Suraj's brother, Prajwal Revanna, has also been embroiled in legal troubles involving allegations of sexual assault. Prajwal, a former Member of Parliament from Hassan, was arrested upon his return from Germany, where he had fled following multiple rape and intimidation cases against him. The accusations against Prajwal have been serious enough to also involve their parents, H D Revanna and Bhavani, who are currently out on bail after being accused of kidnapping a victim of Prajwal's alleged sexual assaults.