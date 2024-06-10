Rape Accused Prajwal Revanna Remanded to Judicial Custody Till June 24

A special court has ordered the former JD(S) Member of Parliament, Prajwal Revanna, into 14 days of judicial custody as part of a high-profile sex scandal investigation involving more than 300 women.
Prajwal (33) who previously contested and lost the Lok Sabha election as an NDA candidate from Hassan, faces grave accusations of sexual assault. His father, Holenarasipura MLA HD Revanna, and mother Bhavani Revanna are currently out on bail in connection with a kidnapping case related to the abduction of a woman allegedly featured in numerous videos depicting sexual assaults reportedly perpetrated by Prajwal.
The scandal took a significant turn when explicit videos, purportedly showing women being sexually abused, went viral, prompting Prajwal to flee to Germany. However, he returned on May 31 and was promptly apprehended by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) tasked with probing the allegations against him.
The SIT, in its efforts to gather evidence, conducted a spot inspection at Prajwal's residence in Holenarasipura, where they seized pillows and bedsheets for further investigation. However, Prajwal's allegedly lost iPhone, which is believed to contain incriminating videos, remains elusive.
Prajwal's case garnered international attention when Interpol issued a 'Blue Corner Notice' to locate him, following a request made by the SIT through the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Earlier, a Special Court for Elected Representatives had issued an arrest warrant against Prajwal on May 18, based on an application filed by the SIT. Reports indicate that Prajwal faces charges in three separate cases of sexual assault, including allegations of rape.
These charges surfaced after pen drives containing explicit videos, allegedly involving Prajwal Revanna, were circulated in the Hassan area ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, held on April 26. The scandal has not only rocked the political landscape but has also raised serious concerns about the safety and security of women in the region.