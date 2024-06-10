Rape Accused Prajwal Revanna Remanded to Judicial Custody Till June 24

Prajwal's case garnered international attention when Interpol issued a 'Blue Corner Notice' to locate him, following a request made by the SIT through the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Earlier, a Special Court for Elected Representatives had issued an arrest warrant against Prajwal on May 18, based on an application filed by the SIT. Reports indicate that Prajwal faces charges in three separate cases of sexual assault, including allegations of rape.