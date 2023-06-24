Cine Workers’ Body Writes to Amit Shah, Demands FIR Against ‘Adipurush’ Makers

Amid the dialogue controversy that has flared up in regard to the recently released film ‘Adipurush’, the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Mumbai Police demanding the registration of a case against the producer, director and writer of the film.
The AICWA requested an FIR to be lodged against the producers Bhushan Kumar, T-Series and director Om Raut and writer Manoj Muntasir.
In the letter, the AICWA has stated that the film has hurt the sentiments of the Hindu religion and people who believe and pray to Lord Ram, Sita and Lord Hanuman. It also stated that the producers and makers of the film have made a mockery of the Ramayan by twisting the dialogues, the costumes and the story line.
The letter to Amit Shah read, “…the Movie running in the theatres continues to Depict the Image of Bhagwan Ram and entire Ramayan and the producers also want to make money selling discounted tickets across the Multiplexes, which will send a wrong message about our learning and faith the Ramayan, the Makers T-Series & the producers, Writer Manoj Muntasir and Director Om Raut have made a Mockery of Ramayan by twisting the Dialogues, the costumes and the story line (Characters) which sounds unacceptable to anybody and everybody.”
“Being a follower of Hinduism, the religious Sentiments of entire Hindu and Sanatan Dharma are hurt by the scenes, costumes and dialogues which is depicting wrong image of the invincible and immortal God of Hindus. Ramayan what we know is twisted completely as per the taste of the Adipurush movie makers,” the letter further read.