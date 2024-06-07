CISF Constable Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting Kangana Ranaut at Airport

The female CISF constable accused of slapping BJP MP-elect Kangana Ranaut has been arrested following her suspension in connection with the incident, which was captured in a viral video.
Ranaut, in a recorded statement, claimed she was struck in the face and verbally abused by the constable during a security check at Chandigarh airport, occurring just two days after her election to the Lok Sabha from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh.
The constable, identified as Kulwinder Kaur, reportedly expressed displeasure towards Ranaut for her views on the farmers' protests, prompting her suspension and the initiation of a probe. The CISF, responsible for airport security, also launched a court of inquiry into the matter.
According to Ranaut, the constable approached her from the side and allegedly struck her while verbally expressing support for the farmer protests. Ranaut expressed concern over increasing extremism in Punjab, stressing the need to address it.
Another circulating video purportedly shows the constable, visibly agitated, discussing the incident with individuals, citing Ranaut's remarks about farmer protests and her own family's involvement as reasons for her actions.
However, various farmer groups have voiced their support for the constable, urging a thorough investigation into the incident.