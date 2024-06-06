Kangana Ranaut Slapped By Female CISF Constable At Chandigarh Airport

Bollywood actor and newly elected MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, Kangana Ranaut was slapped by a female Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable in Chandigarh airport for allegedly "disrespecting farmers".
Ranaut, who recently won the Lok Sabha elections from Mandi, was about to board a flight to Delhi when the incident occurred. The CISF constable who slapped Ranaut was identified as Kulwinder Kaur.
The constable allegedly told the actor-turned-politician that it was for "disrespecting farmers", alluding to the 15-month-long farmers' protests in 2021 which led to the scrapping of the controversial farm laws, after she slapped her.
Mobile footage captured the moment Ranaut was slapped. She can be seen being escorted by a ring of security officers towards the security check-in, where she can be seen talking to some CISF officers.
The matter has been noted by the CISF Commandant, and the constable is being questioned over the matter, according to sources cited by NDTV. The local police was also informed by one of the actor's aides.
After landing in Delhi, Kangana Ranaut did not talk to reporters. She had posted a photo on Instagram earlier in the day and captioned it, "On my way to parliament. Mandi ki sansad."
It may be noted that during the election campaign, farmers had blocked her convoy in Chandigarh as she headed towards Mandi.