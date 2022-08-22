Civilians Injured in Grenade Blast by Terrorists in Srinagar

Several civilians were injured in a grenade blast by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar on Sunday.

According to the Srinagar Police, the incident occurred at Nishat area where terrorists hurled grenade causing a low-intensity blast. Several people received minor injuries.

All the injured people were given first aid and discharged from the hospital.

Police have registered a case and have launched search operations to nab the terrorists.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday averted a major terror incident by recovering an improvised explosive device (IED) weighing about 10-12 kilograms in Pulwama district. The IED was recovered by security forces in the Beihgund area of Tral in the south Kashmir district.