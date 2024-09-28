Rahul Gandhi's 'Naach Gaana' Remark On Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Irks BJP
The BJP has accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of repeatedly insulting Hindus after his purported 'naach gaana' remark in a video regarding the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha event surfaced.
The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha expressed concern over the Ram temple consecration ceremony in the video, saying that the organizers chose celebrity invitations over representatives from marginalized communities.
"Many celebrities were invited... they called Amitabh Bachchan, Adani, Ambani, but they didn't invite a single labourer. Did anyone see a farmer, a labourer? Naach-gaana chal raha tha (Dance was going on)," he says.
The BJP came down hard on Gandhi with National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla accusing him of insulting Hindus and questioned whether he dared to make such comments on other religions.
Poonawalla said, "From Sanatan Samapt to Sanatan Beemari hai to Hindu dharm dhokha to abusing Ram Charitmanas - INDI alliance believes in Hindu Astha par karo chot Lena hai vote bank ka vote."
However, the Congress has backed Rahul Gandhi with MP Manickam Tagore saying that Bollywood stars and the rich people got special consideration at the main venue.
"We all know that the people of Ayodhya had to wait outside while the Bollywood stars and the super-rich people of India were present at the main venue. Rahul Gandhi is also advocating the same thing that the way the pooja was closed for an aam aadmi but the super rich were given access to the event," he said.
The consecration ceremony of the 51-inch tall idol of Lord Ram Lalla, crafted by sculptor Arun Yogiraj, was held at the newly constructed Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on January 22. The rituals of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony were presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.