Class 1 Boy Rapes 3-Year-Old In Uttar Pradesh, Held

A minor boy was detained in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district after he allegedly raped a three-year-old girl, police informed on Sunday.

As per reports, the accused is aged 10 years and is a student of Class 1. The accused was detained, while the girl was sent for medical examinations, reported PTI.

Police officials cited the complaint lodged by the girl’s family members saying that the accused took her to the roof of the school and went on to rape her on Saturday.

The girl is a student of playgroup, said police.

It may be noted that in December last year, an absconding ulema accused of sedating a minor boy and allegedly raping him repeatedly at a madrasa in Delhi has been arrested.

According to reports, the accused has been identified as Mohammad Isran. Tthe victim’s parents had lodged a First Information Report (FIR), the day before.

In the FIR, the parents had alleged that their son was raped multiple times by the ulema who used to call him to his room and drug him before sexually assaulting him.

The 12-year-old victim was studying at the madrasa since August 2021.

DCP North Sagar Singh Kalsi had said, “We lodged an FIR after the complainant alleged that the boy was sodomised multiple times. The accused is still at large. We will nab him soon.”

“The boy has been living at the madrasa for months and studies there. He told us that his teacher was raping him. He went home with his father who came to see him this week and shared his ordeal with them. They approached us and we lodged a case. The matter is being investigated,” he added.

Following the complaint lodged, the accused was been booked under the sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act, 2012, criminal intimidation and unnatural offences of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).