Cloudburst in Uttarakhand Claims 2 Lives, Rescue Operations Launched

Two individuals were killed and another has been injured after they went missing following a cloudburst in Tehri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand, reports said on Thursday.
In another incident, a cloudburst near Kedarnath has reportedly stranded around 200 pilgrims. Rising water levels in the Mandakini River have temporarily halted the Char-Dham Yatra.
According to reports, rescue operations are underway by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local authorities. A spokesperson from the SDRF reported that after receiving information about the missing persons, they conducted a search operation and recovered two bodies with another injured person in a 200-metre-deep ravine.
Further, district officials, including the DM and SSP, visited the scene to assess the situation and oversee the rescue operations. They assured the public that compensation would be provided to the victims and their families as per government orders, emphasizing the priority of safely rescuing those buried in the debris.
Earlier, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued a 'red alert' for Uttarakhand due to the severe weather conditions. Following instructions from Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Garhwal Division Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey inspected disaster relief camps and affected areas in Tehri district.