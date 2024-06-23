Arunachal: Cloudburst Triggers Landslides and Floods in Itanagar

A sudden cloudburst early on June 23 morning unleashed havoc in Itanagar, leading to multiple landslides and a flood-like scenario across the city. Despite a recent lull in heavy rains, the unexpected deluge caused significant disruptions, particularly along NH-415, a vital lifeline for the capital.
According to officials from the Disaster Management Department, landslides were reported from various parts of Itanagar and adjoining areas soon after the cloudburst struck around 10:30 a.m. Many vehicles were left stranded along the affected highway, compounding the situation for residents.
In response to the emergency, the district administration swiftly advised residents to avoid riverbanks and areas prone to landslides. Safety precautions were urged, with people encouraged to relocate to designated relief camps set up across seven locations by the administration.
The incident underscores the unpredictability of weather patterns despite earlier forecasts indicating no rain for the day, highlighting the need for vigilant disaster preparedness measures in vulnerable regions.