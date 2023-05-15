CLP Authorizes Mallikarjun Kharge to Select New Karnataka CM

The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) has unanimously passed a resolution authorizing Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to select the new Karnataka Chief Minister.
The resolution that was passed on Saturday stated, "The Congress Legislature Party unanimously resolves that AICC President is hereby authorised to appoint the new leader of the Congress Legislature Party.”
In another resolution, the CLP thanked 6.5 crore Kannadigas for reposing faith in the Congress.
Ahead of the CLP meeting, a huge number of supporters gathered outside the residence of Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar in Bengaluru and raised slogans of 'We want DK Shivakumar as CM'.
On the other hand, earlier yesterday, Mallikarjun Kharge appointed three observers ahead of the election of the CLP leader in Karnataka. He has appointed former Maharashtra chief minister Sushilkumar Shinde, party leaders Jitendra Singh and Deepak Babaria as observers for the CLP meeting.
The Indian National Congress won the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 with an absolute majority defeating incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party leader Basavaraj Bommai-led government. The Congress won 135 seats, while BJP won in 66 seats. Meanwhile, the Janata Dal (Secular) only managed to get 19 seats.