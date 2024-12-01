CM Candidate Decision Tomorrow, Will Back Party Choice: Eknath Shinde

Amid growing suspense over the Chief Ministerial candidate for Maharashtra, caretaker Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde returned to Mumbai on Sunday after a brief recuperation in his native village in Satara.
Shinde, who had taken time off following a short illness, was welcomed with a 'guard of honour' by the Satara police before catching a flight back to the state capital.
In his address to the media in Satara, Shinde confirmed that the Chief Ministerial candidate for the Mahayuti alliance would be announced the following day. He reiterated his "unconditional support" for the decision to be made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP President JP Nadda, noting that he had already pledged his loyalty to whatever choice is made for Maharashtra.
Shinde also reassured the press about his health, stating, "I am feeling better now. I came here to rest after the busy election schedule. During my two-and-a-half years as Chief Minister, I never took leave, and people are still visiting me here. This government will listen to the people."
He emphasized the unity within the Mahayuti alliance, remarking, "Our government's work over the past two and a half years will be remembered in history. The people gave us a historic mandate and denied the opposition even the chance to elect a Leader of the Opposition." Shinde also assured that all three Mahayuti allies, including his own Shiv Sena, the BJP, and Ajit Pawar’s NCP, share a strong understanding.
Shinde’s comments come after a crucial meeting held on Thursday evening in Delhi, where he, along with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis, NCP's Ajit Pawar, and other alliance leaders, met with Amit Shah and JP Nadda to resolve the deadlock over the Chief Ministerial position.
The results of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, declared on November 23, saw the Mahayuti alliance securing a massive victory, with BJP leading as the largest party, winning 132 out of 280 seats. Shiv Sena, under Shinde’s leadership, secured 57 seats, while the NCP won 41 seats.
Despite this victory, the alliance is yet to announce a clear CM candidate, with Fadnavis widely considered a frontrunner. The decision is expected to be finalized shortly.