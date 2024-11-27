Will Fully Support PM Modi's Decision to Name Next CM: Eknath Shinde

Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde indicated that the decision regarding the next Maharashtra Chief Minister rests with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP leadership.

During a press conference in Thane on Wednesday, Shinde said, “I have told PM Narendra Modi that I would not be an obstacle. We will go with whatever he decides.”

In his address, Shinde assured full support to the formation of a new government in Maharashtra, having spoken to Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

"I spoke to PM Modi and told him not to consider me an obstacle while making any decision regarding government formation in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena will support whatever decision the BJP's high command will take about forming a government," he said.

He further reiterated the trust in BJP’s leadership, stating, "You (PM Modi) are the head of our family. The way the people of BJP accept your decision, we will also accept your decision in the same way. I made a phone call to PM Modi and HM Amit Shah yesterday and told them that there will be no problem in forming the government because of me."

Meanwhile, Devendra Fadnavis, has already departed for Delhi to meet the party's top leadership, reports said. Eknath Shinde and NCP's Ajit Pawar are also expected to head to the capital shortly.

Asked about the new Chief Minister, Fadnavis responded, "The answer to this will be given soon. All senior members of the three parties of Mahayuti are deciding on this together."

He added that decisions regarding the rest of the cabinet would follow after the Chief Minister’s position is finalized.