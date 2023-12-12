New Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh CMs to Take Oath on Dec 13

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister designate Mohan Yadav and Chhattisgarh CM designate Vishnu Deo Sai will take oath along with their council of ministers on December 13 (Wednesday), reports said.
Mohan Yadav, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and a three-time MLA from the Ujjain south assembly seat was declared the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh on Monday. Yadav became an MLA for the first time in 2013 from the Ujjain South Assembly constituency and won his second term in 2018. Subsequently, he was elected an MLA for the third time in 2023.
His selection as the new Chief Minister follows the BJP's triumph in the Madhya Pradesh assembly election, where they won 163 out of 230 seats and overcame anti-incumbency. The state Governor Mangubhai C Patel will administer the oath to the new CM.
On the other hand, Chhattisgarh CM designate Vishnu Deo Sai will take oath in Raipur tomorrow. The glittering ceremony will be held in Raipur’s Science College ground and is slated to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
A political veteran who served as a Union Minister emerged as the dark horse of the week-long suspense over the chief ministerial post of the state.
Sai’s name was announced as the CM on Sunday post a key meeting of the BJP’s newly elected 54 MLAs in the state was held in Raipur. He won the Kunkuri assembly seat by 87,604 votes in the recent elections. As per constitutional norms, Chhattisgarh, which has a 90-member assembly, can have a maximum of 13 ministers, including the CM.