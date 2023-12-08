ZPM's Lalduhoma Takes Oath As New Mizoram CM

Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) leader Lalduhoma has officially assumed the role of Chief Minister of Mizoram on Friday, taking the oath along with several other ZPM leaders who were sworn in as ministers.
The swearing-in ceremony took place at the Raj Bhavan complex in Aizawl.
Earlier in the week, the ZPM Legislature Party elected Lalduhoma as its leader, with K Sapdanga chosen as the deputy leader. Following this, the Val Upa Council, an advisory body of the party, convened on Wednesday to deliberate on the composition of the council of ministers.
Mizoram's assembly, comprising 40 members, allows for the appointment of 12 ministers, including the chief minister. The ZPM, established as a political party in 2019, achieved significant success in the recent assembly elections, securing 27 seats—a notable increase from its previous count of 8 in the 2018 polls.
This electoral triumph resulted in the displacement of the Mizo National Front (MNF) led by the outgoing Chief Minister Zoramthanga. In contrast to the MNF's victory of 26 seats in the 2018 polls, the party only managed to secure 10 seats in the most recent election.