CM Kejriwal Hits Out at BJP in First Address After 50 Days in Jail

Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal, recently emerged from a 50-day stint of legal proceedings with a palpable sense of relief, remarking, "It's great to be with you after 50 days." This sentiment encapsulated his gratitude for the opportunity to address the public once again. Additionally, he invoked the blessings of "Bajrang Bali," a reference to Lord Hanuman, as he sought spiritual support during this challenging time.
Kejriwal's return to public discourse was marked by sharp criticism directed towards the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He accused them of harboring undemocratic intentions, alleging plans to effect a change in leadership through dubious means. This criticism underscored the prevailing political tension and Kejriwal's stance as a vocal opponent of the ruling party.
In his address, Kejriwal issued an impassioned appeal to the nation, urging citizens to reject what he termed as "arbitrary rule." He emphasized his ongoing fight against corruption, positioning himself as a champion of transparency and accountability in governance. This appeal resonated with his political narrative, which has long been centered around anti-corruption activism.
Notably, Kejriwal issued a stern warning to leaders of opposition parties, including Mamata Banerjee, Uddhav Thackeray, Stalin, and Tejashwi Yadav, cautioning them of potential repercussions should the BJP regain power. This strategic move highlighted the high stakes of Indian politics and the alliances and rivalries that shape it.
Moreover, Kejriwal accused the BJP of employing intimidation tactics against his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and distorting its image for political gain. He asserted that such efforts would ultimately be futile, as the people would see through these machinations and stand against them.
In a speculative tone, Kejriwal referenced Prime Minister Modi's forthcoming 75th birthday and hinted at potential retirement plans, suggesting that Modi might be grooming Amit Shah for the prime ministerial role. This observation added an element of intrigue to Kejriwal's discourse, hinting at the behind-the-scenes maneuvering within the BJP leadership.