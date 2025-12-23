CM Sai Condoles Death of Chhattisgarh Migrant in Kerala, Announces Rs 5 Lakh Aid

Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai has expressed deep sorrow and condolences over the unfortunate and inhuman incident involving the killing of a Chhattisgarh migrant worker, Shri Ramnarayan Baghel, a resident of village Karhi, Hasoud tehsil, Sakti district, in Kerala’s Palakkad district.

The Chief Minister said that violence against any innocent citizen is against the core values of a civilised society and is a blot on humanity. Terming the incident extremely painful, he said the Chhattisgarh government stands firmly with the victim’s family with full sensitivity.

Chief Minister Shri Sai announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh for the bereaved family. Arrangements have also been made to immediately send the deceased’s family members to Kerala. On the Chief Minister’s instructions, all necessary arrangements have been ensured to bring Ramnarayan Baghel’s mortal remains to his native village with due respect. The mortal remains will be brought to Chhattisgarh by air.

Chief Minister Shri Sai has urged the Kerala government to ensure the strictest legal action against all those involved in this heinous crime, so that such inhuman incidents are not repeated in the future.

He said the Chhattisgarh government is fully committed to the safety, dignity and justice of its citizens and that all possible assistance will be extended to the victim’s family in this difficult time.

