CM Sarma to Inaugurate Assam Bhawan in Vellore Today

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will inaugurate the Assam Bhawan built at the cost of Rs. 23 crore in Tamil Nadu's Vellore on Tuesday afternoon.
According to sources, the chief minister will inaugurate the Bhawan at 1 pm today.
The Assam Bhawan will include 40 double-bed rooms, two VIP/VVIP suits, one seven-bed female dormitory, three five-bed male dormitories, three four-bed rooms and a 2BHK apartment and office for Joint resident Commissioner.
Earlier on Monday, cabinet minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass on X, “On September 26th, the HCM Dr. @himantabiswa will grace the official inauguration of the newly construction ‘Assam Bhawan’ in Vellore, Tamil Nadu, where I shall be honoured to be part of this momentous occasion.”
“In this regard, I've arrived in Chennai after paying tributes to Swahid Madan Barman and Swahid Rautaram Koch on their Smriti Divas at Patacharkuchi,” he added.