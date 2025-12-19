CM Vishnu Deo Marks Baba Guru Ghasidas Jayanti, Announces ₹50 Lakh for Satnam Bhawan

Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai today attended the 269th birth anniversary and Guru Parv programme of Param Pujya Baba Guru Ghasidas Ji, organised at Satnam Bhawan, Sector-6, Bhilai in Durg district.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister offered prayers at the Guru Gaddi of Baba Guru Ghasidas Ji and prayed for the happiness, prosperity and welfare of the people of the state.

The programme was attended by Minister for Technical Education, Employment, Skill Development and Scheduled Caste Development Shri Guru Khushwant Saheb; Minister for School Education, Village Industries, Law and Legislative Affairs Shri Gajendra Yadav; Vice Chairman of the Scheduled Caste Development Authority and MLA Shri Doman Lal Korsewada; and MLA Shri Rikesh Sen, among other dignitaries.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Shri Sai said that in the 18th century, when society was plagued by untouchability, discrimination and inequality, Baba Guru Ghasidas Ji showed humanity a new direction through his timeless message of “Manakhe-Manakhe Ek Samaan” (All human beings are equal).

He said that the Chhattisgarh government is continuously working for the welfare of all sections of society by following the ideals and teachings of Baba Guru Ghasidas Ji.

The Chief Minister stated that in line with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas aur Sabka Prayas”, the state government is committed to ensuring that the benefits of development reach the last person in society.

He said that schemes such as the Mahtari Vandan Yojana, Chief Minister Teerth Yatra Yojana, Shri Ram Lalla Darshan Yojana and procurement of paddy at ₹3,100 per quintal are directly benefiting farmers and the general public.

Shri Sai informed that with the objective of holistic development of the Scheduled Caste community, the Scheduled Caste Development Authority has been constituted, with Ahivara MLA Shri Doman Lal Korsewada appointed as its Vice Chairman.

A budget provision of ₹75 crore has been made through the Authority for Community Development. He also said that the government is providing financial assistance of up to ₹15 lakh to enable boys and girls from the community to pursue higher education.

Emphasising that education is the fundamental mantra of development, the Chief Minister said that Nalanda campuses are being constructed at district headquarters to provide quality education and help children achieve higher positions in life. He also expressed concern over the growing problem of substance abuse in society and stressed the need for strict measures to curb it.

The Chief Minister said that to address unemployment, the state government has implemented a new industrial policy, creating wide employment opportunities for youth.

Under this policy, investment proposals worth nearly ₹8 lakh crore have been received so far. He appealed to society to promote education and move forward on the path of equality, harmony and development.

Responding to the demands of the Guru Ghasidas Seva Samiti, Chief Minister Shri Sai announced a grant of ₹50 lakh for the construction of a dome at Satnam Bhawan, Sector-6, Bhilai, and approval of ₹10 lakh every year for organising Baba Guru Ghasidas Jayanti celebrations.

Minister for Technical Education and Employment Shri Guru Khushwant Saheb, in his address, said that if the message of “Manakhe-Manakhe Ek Samaan” is truly adopted in daily life, social evils will automatically come to an end. He appealed to followers of the Satnam path to maintain purity in food habits and conduct.

School Education Minister Shri Gajendra Yadav also addressed the programme, urging people to imbibe the teachings and ideals of Baba Guru Ghasidas Ji in their lives. The programme was also addressed by the Vice Chairman of the Scheduled Caste Development Authority and MLA Shri Doman Lal Korsewada.

Former MLA Shri Sanwala Ram Dahre, President of Guru Ghasidas Seva Samiti, Shri Bharat Lal Kurre, Vice President, Smt. Urmila Bhaskar, other office bearers of the committee, District Panchayat President Smt. Saraswati Banjare, several public representatives, devotees and a large number of citizens were present on the occasion.

