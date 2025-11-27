PM Modi to Attend 60th All India DGP/IGP Conference in Raipur on Nov 29–30

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the 60th All India Conference of Directors General and Inspectors General of Police, scheduled to be held at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Raipur, on November 29–30.

Themed “Viksit Bharat: Security Dimensions,” the annual three-day conference will bring together the country’s top police leadership to review progress on key internal security challenges and chart a forward-looking roadmap for a safer India.

Key Focus Areas

This year’s deliberations will focus on:

Combating Left-Wing Extremism

Strengthening counter-terrorism strategies

Enhancing disaster management readiness

Promoting women’s safety

Leveraging forensic science and artificial intelligence in modern policing

During the event, the Prime Minister will also confer the President’s Police Medals for Distinguished Service to officers for their exemplary contributions.

A Premier National Security Platform

The DGP/IGP Conference serves as a high-level platform for senior police officers and security administrators to discuss operational challenges, law-and-order issues, crime control mechanisms, and internal security threats facing the nation.

Since 2014, Prime Minister Modi has actively participated in the conference, fostering transparent dialogue, innovative solutions, and professional excellence within India’s police forces. Interactive sessions provide officers a direct channel to share insights and assessments with the Prime Minister.

Extended Participation

The conference will also see the participation of the Union Home Minister, the National Security Advisor, and senior officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs. DGPs from all States and Union Territories, heads of Central Police Organisations, select DIG- and SP-ranked officers, and senior Home Department officials have been invited to contribute new and innovative perspectives on policing.

This year’s Raipur edition continues the tradition of hosting the conference across diverse locations, including Guwahati, the Rann of Kutch, Hyderabad, Tekanpur, the Statue of Unity, Pune, Lucknow, New Delhi, Jaipur, and Bhubaneswar.