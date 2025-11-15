CM Vishnu Deo Sai Extends Greetings on ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas’, Pays Tribute to Bhagwan Birsa Munda

Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Shri Vishnu Deo Sai extended heartfelt greetings on the birth anniversary of Dharti Aaba Bhagwan Birsa Munda, celebrated across the country as ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas’.

In his message, the Chief Minister said that Birsa Munda’s unmatched courage, sacrifice, and struggle gave a new identity, dignity, and direction to the tribal community of India. He described Birsa Munda’s legacy as a guiding light of justice, equality, and self-respect, inspiring generations even today.

Shri Sai paid deep reverence to the great freedom fighter and said that his life continues to empower every commitment made towards the upliftment and honour of tribal society.

“We bow with utmost respect to the sacred memory of Dharti Aaba Bhagwan Birsa Munda,” the Chief Minister conveyed.

