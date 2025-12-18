CM Vishnu Deo Sai Greets People of Chhattisgarh on Baba Guru Ghasidas Jayanti

Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday extended warm greetings and best wishes to the people of Chhattisgarh on the birth anniversary of Baba Guru Ghasidas Ji, the revered social reformer and symbol of spiritual awakening, observed on December 18.

In his message, the Chief Minister said that Baba Guru Ghasidas Ji, through his life and teachings, showed society the path of truth, non-violence, equality and social harmony. He described the saint’s immortal message “Mankhe Mankhe Ek Saman” (all human beings are equal) as a timeless legacy, stating that it is not just a slogan but a profound philosophy that unites humanity and lays the foundation for justice, equality and an egalitarian social order.

Chief Minister Shri Sai noted that Baba Guru Ghasidas Ji played a pioneering role in igniting social and spiritual consciousness in Chhattisgarh. By raising awareness against deep-rooted social evils, discrimination and blind faith, the saint worked relentlessly for the restoration of moral values and inspired people to recognise their self-respect and inherent human dignity.

Highlighting the continued relevance of Baba Guru Ghasidas Ji’s ideals, Shri Sai said that the saint’s teachings still guide society towards compassion, tolerance, love, integrity and peaceful coexistence. Even in modern times, his philosophy remains a powerful source of inspiration for building an inclusive and harmonious society.

The Chief Minister appealed to the people of the state to imbibe the values and ideals of Baba Guru Ghasidas Ji in their daily lives. He urged citizens to actively contribute towards strengthening social harmony, peace and brotherhood, and to work collectively for the vision of a prosperous, inclusive and socially cohesive Chhattisgarh