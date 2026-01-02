CM Vishnu Deo Sai Prays at Maa Danteshwari Temple, Seeks Peace & Prosperity for Chhattisgarh

Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai on Friday visited the sacred Maa Danteshwari Temple in Dantewada, the revered presiding deity of the Bastar region, offering prayers for the happiness, welfare, peace, and prosperity of the people of Chhattisgarh.

The one-day visit saw the Chief Minister accompanied by key state leaders and officials, including Deputy Chief Minister Shri Vijay Sharma, Forest Minister Shri Kedar Kashyap, Tourism and Culture Minister Shri Rajesh Agrawal, MP Shri Mahesh Kashyap, MLA Shri Chaitram Atami, and State Women’s Commission member Smt Ojasvi Mandavi.

Senior administrative and police officials were also present, including Culture Secretary Shri Rohit Yadav, Bastar IG Shri Sundarraj P., DIG Shri Kamlochan Kashyap, Collector Shri Devesh Dhruv, and Superintendent of Police Shri Gaurav Rai, along with other public representatives.

The Chief Minister’s visit reflects the state government’s emphasis on cultural traditions and spiritual heritage while reinforcing its commitment to the welfare and development of the Bastar region.

