CM Vishnu Deo Sai Launches Five-Day Mega Health Camp in Raipur

On the occasion of Guru Ghasidas Jayanti, a grand Mega Health Camp–2025 was inaugurated at the Ayurvedic College campus in Raipur. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai formally inaugurated the camp in the presence of senior political leaders, health officials, renowned doctors and social organisations.

Advertisment

The five-day mega health camp will be held from December 18 to December 22, 2025, daily from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, with the objective of delivering quality healthcare services directly to the people.

More than 35 reputed hospitals and specialist doctors from across India are providing free medical check-ups, consultations and treatment. So far, over 18,000 people have registered for the camp.

The mega event is being organised under the leadership of Raipur West MLA and former Cabinet Minister Rajesh Munat. Nearly 500 BJP workers, paramedical students and hundreds of volunteers from social organisations are actively engaged in managing the camp.

CM Vishnu Deo Sai

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said that the day holds special significance as it marks the birth anniversary of Guru Ghasidas Ji. He congratulated MLA Rajesh Munat and his entire team for organising the camp and expressed gratitude to all doctors providing their services.

The Chief Minister stated that Chhattisgarh has witnessed continuous development over the last 25 years, including major improvements in the healthcare sector. He informed that five new medical colleges have been established in the last two years.

Through the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, poor families are receiving free treatment, and patients at this camp will also benefit from Ayushman cards and the Chief Minister Health Assistance Scheme, if required.

Former Chief Minister and Assembly Speaker Dr Raman Singh described the Mega Health Camp as an outstanding example of humanitarian service and social responsibility. He said this initiative has now gained recognition at the state and national levels. The camp is being conducted in a highly systematic manner, ensuring patients are taken up to the final diagnosis and treatment.

Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal said the day is sacred for Chhattisgarh, on one hand, Guru Ghasidas Jayanti, and on the other, a massive health initiative. He said hospitals have been set up across nearly 300 kilometres, and people from other states have also arrived for treatment.

He praised the efforts of Rajesh Munat and assured that all necessary arrangements for treatment under government health schemes have been made.

MLA Rajesh Munat said the Mega Health Camp has been organized with a commitment to serve humanity. Under one roof, almost all medical disciplines are available.

All medicines are being provided free of cost, and advanced screenings, including chest and cancer detection,n are also being conducted. He thanked the state government, doctors and social organisations for their support.

Dignitaries Present

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Assembly Speaker Dr Raman Singh, Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal, BJP State President Kiran Dev, In-charge Minister Kedar Kashyap, Cabinet Ministers Dayaldas Baghel and Guru Khushwant Saheb, MLAs Motilal Sahu, Sunil Soni, Purandar Mishra, Anuj Sharma, Doman Lal Kotsawada, Roopnarayan Singh, Mayor Meenal Choubey, BJP District President Ramesh Thakur and several other public representatives were present.

Senior doctors, including Dr JP Sharma, Dr Shailesh Khandelwal, Dr Ravi Rathi, Dr Akhilesh Dubey, Dr Ganveer Singh, Dr Devendra Nayak, Dr Purendu Saxena (Director, Rawatpura Sarkar Medical College), Dr KP Mukherjee, Dr Shashank Gupta, and many others participated.

Day-One Health Report Card

• Sugar screening: 2,200 patients

• BP screening: 2,500 patients

• Blood samples collected: 700+

• Free allopathic medicines distributed to 1,100 patients

• Eye check-ups: 750

• Dental check-ups: 200

• X-ray: 100

• Sonography: 85

• ECG: 25 | Echo: 10

• AI-based skin & eye scanning: 100

• Ayushman cards issued: 140

• Ayurveda treatment: 400

• Homoeopathy: 300

• Acupressure: 500

• Physiotherapy: 100