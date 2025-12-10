“Rakshak Course Will Help Shape a Safe Future for Students” – CM Vishnu Deo Sai

Chhattisgarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights signs MoU with six universities. India’s first academic course dedicated to Child Rights & Protection.

In the presence of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, a groundbreaking MoU was signed on Monday between the Chhattisgarh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights and six major universities of the state for the launch of the “Rakshak Course”. The event took place at the CM’s residence office in Raipur.

Described as the first-of-its-kind academic innovation in India, the course aims to equip students with structured knowledge and practical understanding of Child Rights and Child Protection.

CM Sai: “Rakshak Course will build a responsible and secure future for youth”

CM Vishnu Deo Sai said the new course will play a vital role in shaping responsible young citizens.

He added:

“Children often take the wrong path due to innocence or confusion. Guiding them back to the right direction is our collective responsibility. This course will create trained youth who can support child protection systems and also find meaningful employment in this sector.”

The Chief Minister also highlighted the government’s accomplishments over the last two years, stating that:

• Most guarantees of PM Narendra Modi have been fulfilled.

• Farmers received pending bonuses.

• Women benefited through the Mahatari Vandan Yojana.

• Housing for all has made significant progress.

He further noted that over 350 administrative reforms have been implemented, and the creation of the new Department of Good Governance & Convergence is accelerating systemic improvements.

CM Sai congratulated Commission Chairperson Dr. Varnika Sharma and her team for preparing the curriculum in record time.

Women & Child Development Minister: “A milestone in preparing sensitive and service-oriented youth”

Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Rajwade emphasized the urgent need for trained professionals in child rights, especially in areas like:

• child begging,

• rehabilitation of abandoned children,

• sensitive case handling.

She said the Rakshak Course would prove to be a national-level innovation, positioning Chhattisgarh as a leading state in child protection education.

Higher Education Minister: “A historic initiative for the state”

Higher Education Minister Tank Ram Verma called the launch of the course “historic” and congratulated the Commission as well as all six universities for implementing it.

About the Course

The one-year Post Graduate Diploma in Child Rights & Protection will be introduced at:

• Pandit Ravishankar Shukla University, Raipur

• Sant Gahira Guru University, Surguja

• Kushabhau Thakre University of Journalism & Mass Communication, Raipur

• Anjaneya University, Raipur

• Amity University, Raipur

• Shri Shankaracharya Professional University, Bhilai-Durg

What is the Rakshak Course?

For the first time in Chhattisgarh, a specialized programme has been developed to train youth in Child Rights, legal frameworks, departmental schemes, institutional mechanisms, and practical protection processes.

Key features include:

• Comprehensive understanding of child protection units

• Theoretical & legal knowledge

• Exposure to real-world procedures

• Development of sensitivity and awareness

• Training support, consultation and guidance provided free of cost by the Commission

The Commission aims to create a skilled, committed and effective human resource pool for the state’s child protection systems.

Dignitaries Present

The event witnessed the presence of:

• Dr. Varnika Sharma, Chairperson, Child Rights Commission

• Prof. Shailendra Patel, Registrar, PRSU

• Prof. A.K. Srivastava

• Prof. Rajendra Lakpale, Vice Chancellor, SGGU Surguja

• Sharda Prasad Tripathi, Registrar, SGGU

• Mahadev Kaware, Commissioner, Raipur Division & VC, KTUJM

• Sunil Kumar Sharma, Registrar, KTUJM

• Dr. T. Rama Rao & Dr. Rupali Choudhary, Anjaneya University

• Dr. Piyush Kant Pandey & Dr. Suresh Dhyani, Amity University

• Dr. I.P. Mishra, Chancellor, SSPU Bhilai-Durg

• Dr. A.K. Jha & Dr. Jaya Mishra

• Prateek Khare, Secretary, Child Rights Commission

• Officers from related departments.