CM Vishnu Deo Sai Meets CGPSC 2024 Rankers, Urges Integrity in Public Service

Top 10 rank holders of the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) Examination 2024 paid courtesy call on Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai at his residence office in Raipur.

Chief Minister Shri Sai congratulated the meritorious candidates and their families for the remarkable achievement, describing it as a moment of collective pride for the state.

During the interaction, Shri Sai engaged with the candidates at length, inquiring about their preparation journey, the challenges faced during the examination process, and their aspirations for the future.

He commended their perseverance, discipline and optimistic approach, stating that such dedication had shaped their success.

Chief Minister said that the outstanding performance of the state's youth in the CGPSC 2024 reflects Chhattisgarh's growing academic strength.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to providing quality education, better training facilities, and resources to enable young aspirants to excel in competitive examinations.

Addressing the candidates, Shri Sai reminded them that their future role would be that of public servants, entrusted with responsibility toward the people.

He advised them to carry humility, patience, and a deep sense of accountability in their conduct, while ensuring that public trust in administration remains strong. Sensitivity and service-oriented thinking, he said, must remain at the core of their duty.

He further noted that the state government has ensured complete transparency in the conduct of CGPSC examinations, which is clearly reflected in the results declared.

The candidates expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for the encouragement and stated that this achievement marks the beginning of a new chapter of responsibility.

They assured that they will serve the people with sincerity, honesty and unwavering dedication, contributing to the development of Chhattisgarh. MLA Shri Lalit Chandrakar and Rajbhasha Officer Shri Chhagan Lal Nagvanshi were also present on the occasion.

The Top 10 selected candidates of CGPSC 2024 present on the occasion included—

Shri Devesh Prasad Sahu, Shri Swapnil Verma, Shri Yashwant Kumar Dewangan, Shri Poleshwar Sahu, Shri Paras Sharma, Ms. Shatakshi Pandey, Shri Ankush Banerjee, Ms. Srishti Gupta, Shri Prashant Verma and Shri Sagar Verma, who attended the meeting along with their family members.

Also Read: CM Vishnu Deo Sai Reviews Two Years of Governance at Panchjanya Conclave – Danteshwari Dialogue