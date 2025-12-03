CM Vishnu Deo Sai Reviews Two Years of Governance at Panchjanya Conclave – Danteshwari Dialogue

Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai, on December 2, shared insights into his government’s two-year performance at the ‘Panchjanya Conclave – Danteshwari Dialogue’ held at Mayfair Lake Resort in Nava Raipur. During the session, he addressed development initiatives in Bastar and Surguja, women’s empowerment, industrial investment, elimination of Naxalism, and technology-driven growth, while responding to questions on government schemes and future plans.

Women’s Empowerment Takes Center Stage

The Chief Minister highlighted the Mahtari Vandan Yojana as the government’s most significant achievement over the past two years. Under the scheme, 70 lakh women receive a monthly financial assistance of Rs. 1,000, positively impacting family nutrition, children’s education, and household needs.

Tech-Driven Industrial Growth

Shri Sai outlined the state’s new industrial policy, which emphasises employment, investment facilitation through a single-window system, and over 250 Ease of Doing Business reforms. The policy has attracted investment proposals worth nearly Rs. 8 lakh crore and focuses on new-generation industries such as IT, AI, green technology, and semiconductors. Nava Raipur is being developed into an IT hub featuring a semiconductor plant and an AI Data Centre Park.

Balanced Development in Bastar

The Chief Minister stressed that Bastar’s development strategy balances cultural preservation with modern opportunities. Key focus areas include agriculture, irrigation, organic farming, forest product processing, tourism, and local livelihoods. He also noted that the Pradhan Mantri Van Dhan Yojana and the expansion of forest-based processing units have significantly increased the income of forest produce collectors.

Decisive Action Against Naxalism

Shri Sai described a “social-psychological shift” against Naxalism, citing the presentation of cases by Naxal victims in Delhi as a historic moment that exposed the “real face of Maoist violence” and boosted public confidence in Bastar.

Cultural Security and Forced Conversions

The Chief Minister stated that strict action is being taken against conversions through inducement or pressure. The government plans to introduce a Bill in the Assembly to safeguard cultural security.

Progress in Tribal Regions

Significant improvements have been made in education, health, and digital connectivity in tribal regions through the installation of mobile towers and the reopening and rationalisation of schools in Bastar and Surguja. Under the Niyad Nella Naar Yojana, essential services, including Aadhaar, Ayushman cards, KCC cards, electricity, water, and roads—are being delivered in Naxal-affected areas.

Fulfilment of Government Guarantees

Shri Sai stated that most of the guarantees announced by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi have been successfully implemented, including the approval of 18 lakh houses, better support prices for farmers, the Mahtari Vandan Yojana, increased remuneration for tendupatta collectors, and transparency in recruitment examinations. He added that the government has delivered a “decisive blow to Maoism” over the past two years.

