CM Vishnu Deo Sai Mourns Demise of Renowned Litterateur Vinod Kumar Shukla

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday expressed deep grief over the demise of senior and renowned Hindi litterateur Vinod Kumar Shukla, describing his passing as an irreparable loss to Hindi literature and the cultural consciousness of the state.

Advertisment

In a condolence message, the Chief Minister said Shukla’s literary contributions elevated the dignity of ordinary life through simplicity and profound human sensitivity. He noted that timeless works such as Naukar Ki Kameez and Deewar Mein Ek Khidki Rehti Thi left a lasting impact on generations of readers.

“His writings were not merely literary creations but living expressions of human values and the philosophy of life,” Sai said, adding that Shukla’s sensitive outlook and original use of language would continue to inspire readers for years to come.

The Chief Minister also prayed for strength for the bereaved family in this hour of grief and for eternal peace to the departed soul.

Also Read: GAIL’s ₹10,500 Cr Project Boosts Skill-Integrated Industrial Growth in Chhattisgarh