GAIL’s ₹10,500 Cr Project Boosts Skill-Integrated Industrial Growth in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh is accelerating its efforts to integrate skill development with industrial growth, following the successful organisation of Chhattisgarh Skill Tech, an industry-driven investment platform held on December 23.

The programme, jointly organised by the State Skill Development Department and the Department of Commerce & Industries under the Prime Minister’s PM SETU scheme, aims to promote private sector participation in skill-based employment generation.

During the event, multiple Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed, and investment invitation letters were issued. The state received skill-linked investment proposals worth over ₹13,690 crore, expected to generate more than 12,000 employment opportunities. These initiatives aim to strengthen skill-based jobs while accelerating industrial development across Chhattisgarh.

GAIL Gas-Based Fertiliser Plant Emerges as Flagship Project

Among the proposals, the gas-based fertiliser plant by GAIL stood out as the most significant. With an initial investment of ₹10,500 crore and a planned production capacity of 1.27 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA) of urea, the project is expected to place Chhattisgarh prominently on India’s downstream petrochemical and fertiliser map.

The project will be set up along GAIL’s Mumbai–Nagpur–Jharsuguda Natural Gas Pipeline, covering over 400 acres in Bijetala, Rajnandgaon district, with an additional 100 acres reserved for a dedicated township.

Once operational, it is expected to create around 3,500 direct jobs, alongside sustained demand for skilled manpower in operations, technical services, logistics, maintenance, and allied sectors, further promoting skill-integrated industrialisation.

CM Highlights Skill–Investment–Employment Nexus

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai emphasised that Chhattisgarh’s development model is centred on integrating investment, employment, and skill development.

“Chhattisgarh Skill Tech is a platform that converts investor confidence into tangible outcomes on the ground. Our focus is to create skilled employment opportunities through clear policies and effective implementation,” the Chief Minister said.

Diverse Sectoral Interest and Skill Initiatives

Beyond GAIL, investors showed strong interest in apparel and textiles, pharmaceuticals, electronics manufacturing, solar panels, and other sunrise sectors aligned with the state’s skill and employment priorities. The programme also highlighted the Aditya Birla Skill Centre in Jashpur, aimed at enhancing workforce capabilities in both traditional and emerging sectors.

Sustained Investment Momentum

Over the past year, Chhattisgarh has received investment proposals worth ₹7.83 lakh crore across more than 200 projects, with nearly 50% already in implementation. Notably, 58% of ongoing projects belong to the state’s priority sectors and are spread across 26 districts, reflecting a focus on balanced regional development and industrial diversification.

The successful conduct of Chhattisgarh Skill Tech reinforces the state’s emerging identity as a region where industrial investment, skill development, and inclusive growth advance together, translating into long-term livelihood opportunities for the youth.

