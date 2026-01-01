CM Vishnu Deo Sai Witnesses MoU for Healthcare Skill Development with Sri Sathya Sai Health

In a significant step towards strengthening employment opportunities, skill development and healthcare services in Chhattisgarh, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Chhattisgarh State Skill Development Authority and Sri Sathya Sai Health and Education Trust in the presence of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai.

The MoU was formalised at the Ministry (Mahanadi Bhavan) in Nava Raipur and aims to expand the healthcare ecosystem in the state by creating quality human resources and generating new employment avenues for youth.

Under this agreement, a series of professional training programmes related to healthcare services will be implemented. The core objective of the partnership is to establish healthcare training centres, upgrade youth skills, and prepare a workforce aligned with the evolving needs of modern medical services. Both residential and non-residential training programmes will be provided free of cost.

As part of the MoU, multiple specialised courses will be offered, including Medical Laboratory Technology, Cardiology Technician, ECG Technician, Cardiac Care Technician and Emergency Medical Technician. These courses are expected to equip young participants with specialised skills and open pathways for sustainable careers in the healthcare sector.

Addressing the gathering,Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai stated that the state government considers skill development as the backbone of growth, with a special focus on creating a skilled workforce tailored to the requirements of the healthcare sector. He expressed confidence that this initiative would not only strengthen healthcare services but also generate wide-ranging employment opportunities for the youth.

The Chief Minister further noted that this skill-centric partnership would play a vital role in expanding healthcare facilities to remote and underserved regions of the state. Trained youth would be able to serve effectively in hospitals, health institutions and emergency services.

The event was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, Cabinet Minister Gajendra Yadav, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Subodh Singh, Chairman of the Sri Sathya Sai Health & Education Trust C. Srinivas, representatives of the Trust, and senior officials from the Skill Development Department.