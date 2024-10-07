Coal Mine Explosion in West Bengal's Birbhum Claims 6 Lives

As many as six people have been reportedly killed in an explosion at a coal mine in West Bengal’s Birbhum district on Monday.
The incident occurred when a truck carrying a detonator arrived at the colliery for unloading, resulting in an explosion of the detonator during the process.
According to reports, the incident occurred at Gangaramchak Mining Private Limited colliery, located in Birbhum's Lokpur area.
Further, several people were injured and are undergoing treatment in a hospital.
Following the explosion, several workers and senior officials from Gangaramchak Mining Private Limited fled to safety. Ground visuals captured after the incident revealed bodies lying on the ground and damaged vehicles parked near the coal mine.
The local police quickly arrived at the scene to facilitate the safe evacuation of the remaining workers.