30 Killed as Methane Leak Triggers Deadly Explosion at Iranian Coal Mine
A devastating methane leak triggered an explosion at a coal mine in eastern Iran, resulting in the deaths of at least 30 miners and injuring 17 others, according to reports from Iranian state media on Sunday.
The incident occurred at a mine in Tabas, located approximately 540 km southeast of Tehran, where around 70 workers were present at the time of the blast.
Emergency personnel were dispatched to the site following the explosion late Saturday, with fears that an additional 24 miners remain trapped inside the mine. Provincial Governor Mohammad Javad Qenaat confirmed the fatalities and injuries, emphasizing the urgency of rescue efforts.
Iran’s new reformist President Masoud Pezeshkian, who is preparing to attend the UN General Assembly in New York, has ordered comprehensive measures to assist the trapped miners and their families. An investigation into the cause of the explosion has also been initiated.
Iran is rich in mineral resources, yet it faces challenges in its coal mining sector. The country consumes approximately 3.5 million tons of coal annually but only extracts about 1.8 million tons from its mines, relying on imports to meet the demand, particularly for its steel mills.
This tragic incident is not isolated; Iran's mining industry has a history of disasters. In 2013, two separate mining incidents resulted in the deaths of 11 workers, while 20 workers lost their lives in various incidents in 2009.
A particularly catastrophic coal mine explosion in 2017 claimed at least 42 lives. Lax safety standards and inadequate emergency services in mining regions are frequently cited as contributing factors to these fatalities.