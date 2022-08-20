India Reports 13,272 Fresh Covid Cases

India on Saturday reported 13,272 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

This was informed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare adding that the total cases in the country rose up to 4,43,27,890 while the active cases stands at 1,01,166.

At present, the recovery rate is at 98.58 per cent and 13,900 were recovered in the last 24 hours.

The death toll climbed to 5,27,289 with 36 fatalities which includes six deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Meanwhile, Assam reports 91 fresh covid-19 cases in the 24 hours with no casualities.

Kamrup (M) reports 23 cases while, Tinsukia reports 12, Cachar reports 10, Dibrugarh reports 8 and Sonitpur reports 7.

Following the recovery of 113 patients, active cases in the state stands at 2,935.