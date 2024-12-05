Comedian Sunil Pal Shares Shocking Kidnapping Story, They Demanded....

Actor-comedian Sunil Pal, known for his stint in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, caused a brief panic on Tuesday, December 3, when he went missing for several hours, leaving his family worried.

Advertisment

His wife, Sarita Pal, approached the Santacruz police station in Mumbai to file a missing person report after failing to reach him. Sunil Pal, who was expected to return home after an event outside the city, eventually came back and revealed a shocking tale of abduction.

In an interview with Zee News, Pal detailed his ordeal, stating that he was abducted by unidentified individuals upon arriving in Haridwar for an event. According to Pal, the kidnappers blindfolded him and covered their faces to conceal their identities. They transported him to an undisclosed location and demanded Rs 20 lakh as ransom.

After prolonged negotiations, Pal managed to convince the abductors to settle for Rs 10 lakh. He was instructed to contact his friends to arrange the money. “Rs 7.5 lakh was transferred to them, after which they released me around 6:30 PM,” Pal recounted.

The comedian shared that he was dropped off on Meerut Road, approximately 15 minutes away from the Ghaziabad Metro station. The kidnappers, before releasing him, handed him Rs 20,000 for a flight ticket and asked him not to remove his blindfold until they left.

“They told me they weren’t bad people and urged me to return safely to my family. The entire ordeal lasted 24 hours, and I was mentally stressed and unable to think clearly,” Pal said.

Meanwhile, the Santacruz police had already initiated a search operation for the 49-year-old actor-comedian. As of now, it remains unclear if Pal or his family will file a formal complaint against the kidnappers.

The incident has left many shocked, with the police likely to investigate the circumstances surrounding the abduction and ransom payment.