Comedian Sunil Pal Goes Missing, Wife Files Complaint

Comedian Sunil Pal, famed for his stand-up comedy and victory on The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2005, has reportedly gone missing after attending an event outside Mumbai. His wife, Sarita, filed a missing person’s complaint at Santacruz police station after losing contact with him for several hours.

Sunil Pal was scheduled to return home on December 3 but has yet to be heard from. His phone remains unreachable, raising concerns for his safety. Sarita's complaint has led to an official investigation, with authorities working to trace his whereabouts, identify the event he attended, and determine who he was with.

Before his disappearance, Pal shared a video on Instagram showing him aboard a boat with a safety jacket and accompanied by others. The post was captioned “NadiyaKePaar #Sunilpalcomedian #Standupcomedy #fun #event #show #function,” indicating it was from the event outside Mumbai.

Pal, a popular figure in Indian comedy, rose to fame through The Great Indian Laughter Challenge and later appeared in Bollywood films such as Phir Hera Pheri (2006) and Kick (2014). He also made headlines in March 2023 for his criticism of The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show over its use of inappropriate language.

As the investigation progresses, fans of the comedian remain anxiously awaiting updates on his whereabouts. Authorities are focused on gathering further details to uncover what led to his disappearance.