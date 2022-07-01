National

Commercial Cylinders To Cost Rs 198 Less, Govt Announces

This will come as a relief to restaurants, eateries, tea stalls and others who are the largest consumers of the 19 kilograms cylinders.
Commercial Cylinders To Cost Rs 198 Less, Govt Announces
Commercial LPG Cylinders | REPRESENTATIVE
Pratidin Time

The price of commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders has been slashed by Rs 198 with immediate effect from July 1.

The latest change in price will mean that a commercial 19 kilograms LPG cylinder in Delhi will now cost Rs 2,021, reported ANI.

This will come as a relief to restaurants, eateries, tea stalls and others who are the largest consumers of the 19 kilograms cylinders.

It may be noted that on June 1, the price of commercial cylinders in the national capital was Rs 2,219.

Also Read
Guwahati: Ferry Services On Brahmaputra Suspended Temporarily

Moreover, in the first week of May, the price of commercial cylinders was hiked by Rs 50. It was earlier hiked by Rs 102.50 on May 1 taking the price to Rs 2,355.50 per cylinder.

The price of 19-kilogram cylinders was hiked by Rs 250 and Rs 105 in April and March respectively.

LPG cylinder prices are revised on a monthly basis for all states and union territories in India.

Also Read
Jagannath Rath Yatra Begins in Puri
Price cut
Commercial LPG Cylinders

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com