Commercial Cylinders To Cost Rs 198 Less, Govt Announces

The price of commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders has been slashed by Rs 198 with immediate effect from July 1.

The latest change in price will mean that a commercial 19 kilograms LPG cylinder in Delhi will now cost Rs 2,021, reported ANI.

This will come as a relief to restaurants, eateries, tea stalls and others who are the largest consumers of the 19 kilograms cylinders.

It may be noted that on June 1, the price of commercial cylinders in the national capital was Rs 2,219.